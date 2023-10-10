Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $211.72. 143,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.16 and a 1 year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 125.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

