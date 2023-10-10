Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $239.00. 7,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.13 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

