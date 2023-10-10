Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $125.05. 195,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,562. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

