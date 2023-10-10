Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Lessened by Eq LLC

Eq LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 5.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 189,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.