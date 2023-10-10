Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Francis Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 8.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. 453,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,277. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.