Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. 985,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,291. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

