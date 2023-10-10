Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

