Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

