Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 29.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $400.98. 1,304,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

