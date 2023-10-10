Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.59% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16,904.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,788,152 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 772,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,756,000 after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 224,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 83,852 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987. The company has a market cap of $765.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

