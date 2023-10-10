Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $48,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 839,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

