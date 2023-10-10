VCI Global Limited’s (NASDAQ:VCIG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 10th

VCI Global’s (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 10th. VCI Global had issued 1,280,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,120,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

VCI Global Price Performance

Shares of VCI Global stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Further Reading

