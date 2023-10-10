VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 21,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
