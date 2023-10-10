Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.