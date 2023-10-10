Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $53.25 million and $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,420.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00230434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00776062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00557324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00054646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00123405 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,725,388 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

