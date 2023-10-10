Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 609,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 7,878,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,790,164. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

