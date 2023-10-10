Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 9,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,870,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 105,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $283,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,870,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,533,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.