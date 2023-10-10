Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 1105506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,704,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,241,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,090,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,870,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

