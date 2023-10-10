Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,323 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.82% of Viavi Solutions worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 182,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,353. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

