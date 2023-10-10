VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 4.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 1,385,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,898. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.