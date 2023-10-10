Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.32. 124,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,010,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

