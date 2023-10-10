Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

WMT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. 1,936,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,063. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.37 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

