Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up about 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 1,549,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266,951. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

