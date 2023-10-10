Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lessened by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,750 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 2.1% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,030,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,729. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

