Washington Federal (WAFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Washington Federal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.5 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Washington Federal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after buying an additional 566,556 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 424,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 249,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.