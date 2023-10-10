Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,777. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

