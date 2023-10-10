Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,396,310,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,218. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average is $198.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

