Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

