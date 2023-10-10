Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

