Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,821,178. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

