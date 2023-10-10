Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $16.48 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,393,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $219.33 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

