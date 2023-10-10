Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.38. 2,265,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,917. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

