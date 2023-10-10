Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. 2,071,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

