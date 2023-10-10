Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 344,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 256,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,501,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 13,455,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,419,031. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

