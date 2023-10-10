Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 114.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after buying an additional 363,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,631 shares of company stock worth $5,625,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $214.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

