Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.