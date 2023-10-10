Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of J traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,164. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

