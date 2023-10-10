Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.06. 2,368,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

