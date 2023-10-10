Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 118 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. 1,514,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,585. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.26. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

