Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.80. 1,735,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,928. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $233.93 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.87. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

