Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.15. 388,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

