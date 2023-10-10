Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 21,209 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 4.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $44,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.93. 626,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

