Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,609,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,236. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

