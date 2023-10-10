Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 3,035 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 4,259,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,370. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

