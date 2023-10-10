Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 25.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 56.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 195,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 69,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $151.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,815. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

