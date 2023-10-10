Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

