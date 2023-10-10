Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
