Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 902,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,649. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 357.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.