West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

WST opened at $382.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.