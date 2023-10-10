Western Financial Corp CA Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Insulet by 131.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Insulet by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. 115,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,799. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $141.28 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average is $261.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

